INDIANAPOLIS — Andrew Luck will miss another week of practice as he continues recovering from a lower left leg injury.

He last practiced July 28. The Colts already had said the injury probably would keep Luck out of the entire preseason.

Luck was initially diagnosed with a strained calf in March and did not participate in any of the team’s offseason workouts. When training camp opened, he was limited to individual drills and seven-on-seven but no full team drills. But when the pain persisted, Luck returned to rehab and was only permitted to run the starting offense in walkthroughs.

The Colts also signed running back James Williams and waived defensive end Dadi Nicolas amid a rash of running back injuries.

COWBOYS: The Dallas Cowboys agreed on a $64 million, five-year contract extension with young linebacker Jaylon Smith while the holdout by Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott nears a month since the team reported to training camp.

The 24-year-old Smith’s contract includes $35.5 million in guaranteed money. Smith said the new deal was “about being a Dallas Cowboy for life.”

A second-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2016, Smith didn’t make his NFL debut until 2017 after recovering from a left knee injury suffered in his final game at Notre Dame, where he was an All-American in 2015.

Smith started all 16 games for the Cowboys last season, when he was second on the team in tackles (150) and tackles for loss (five). He played in all 16 games, with six starts, when he made his NFL debut in 2017. He was going into the final season of his rookie contract.

Before nerve damage associated with tearing a ligament in his knee during Notre Dame’s 44-28 loss to Ohio State in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Day 2016, Smith was considered a top prospect. While plenty of teams wondered if he could play again, the Cowboys took him with the 34th overall pick.

BRONCOS: A person familiar with the situation says rookie quarterback Drew Lock will miss the rest of the preseason with a sprained right thumb.

Lock is competing with Kevin Hogan to be Joe Flacco’s backup.

Lock was hurt early in the third quarter of Monday night’s preseason loss to San Francisco. The second-round pick out of Missouri was tripped up trying to leave the pocket and landed on his thumb as he attempted to pitch the ball to a receiver.

Lock won’t need surgery.

JETS: The New York Jets claimed safety Derrick Kindred off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts, giving them some experienced depth in the secondary.

The team also waived cornerback Montrel Meander to make room on the roster for Kindred.

BROWNS: Baker Mayfield’s mouth may have made any target on the brash quarterback or the Browns a little bigger.

“We don’t care,” Coach Freddie Kitchens said Tuesday.

Mayfield, who has never been afraid to speak his mind on any subject, made puzzling comments about the New York Giants and their decision to draft rookie quarterback Daniel Jones in the first round this year.

“I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” Mayfield said, according to GQ. “Blows my mind.”

The 24-year-old added he thinks NFL teams are flawed in how they evaluate quarterbacks.

“Some people overthink it,” Mayfield said. “That’s where people go wrong. They forget you’ve gotta win.”

Mayfield’s remarks, which seemed to come out of nowhere, filtered back to Giants’ training camp where Coach Pat Shurmur and Jones chose to take the high road and not directly comment about them.

“I try not to listen to much that’s said,” said Jones, who was taken by New York with the No. 6 overall pick in April. “I think I’ve done a pretty good job of that. I heard that before, I kind of have the same mindset, I certainly have a lot to focus on here, I have a lot to worry about here and I’m focused on that. It’s been good, but just focused on what I’m doing here.”

Jones said he doesn’t know Mayfield, and was a little stunned by his comments.

“I have never spoken to him,” Jones said. “He has an opinion, a lot of people have opinions.”

Kitchens had one on Mayfield and whether his actions could be detrimental for the Browns, who have major expectations coming off a 7-8-1 season and an offseason rebuilding their roster with top-flight talent.

Kitchens said he isn’t worried about the Browns having a bull’s-eye on their backs.

“It is already on there so it does not matter. We will be ready to play. I do not know what a `bull’s-eye’ is,” he said. “I do not know what that is. Does anybody know? Does anybody know what a bull’s-eye is? If they are not trying to beat our ass and we are not trying to beat their ass, I do not know what else you do. That is what we are going to try and do, and hopefully, they try and do the same.”

Following practice, Mayfield posted on Instagram that he was taken out of context.

“This is not what I said … just so we’re clear,” he wrote. “I also said I was surprised I got drafted number one. Then was talking about the flaws in evaluating QBs. Where I brought up winning being important. Reporters and media will do anything to come up with a clickbait story. Heard nothing but good things and wish nothing but the best for Daniel.”

Of course, he wasn’t the only Browns player jabbing with the Giants as superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took another swipe at his former team.

In a Sports Illustrated cover story, Beckham said New York turned down better trade offers to send him to Cleveland in March.

“This wasn’t no business move,” he told SI. “This was personal. They thought they’d send me here to die.”

Shurmur, who spent part of last season sparring with Beckham or dealing with drama around him, chose not to engage any further with the three-time Pro Bowler.

“Quite frankly on our list of issues of the day it really doesn’t matter what Odell or Baker says,” Shurmur said. “There are many other things we probably should be discussing. Again, we wish him (Beckham) well and it was a trade. We said that all along, I said I would not comment on what he says about the situation.”

RAIDERS: Star receiver Antonio Brown practiced in a certified helmet with the Oakland Raiders on Tuesday, two days after being given an ultimatum by GM Mike Mayock to be “all in or all out.”

“He’s all in, ready to go,” Coach Jon Gruden said. “That’s my understanding. Really happy to have him out here. He’s a great player.”

Brown didn’t attend practice Sunday as he worked to find a helmet he was comfortable using and that met safety standards set by the NFL and NFLPA. He lost a grievance last week in which he sought to be allowed to use the Schutt Air Advantage helmet he has worn throughout his career. But the helmet was too old to be certified as safe.

SUNDAY NIGHT: This season, the show will open with the original “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” song, but this time Carrie Underwood will be joined by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett. Jett’s band, the Blackhearts, also performs.

A preview of the new opener will air during Sunday’s preseason game between Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

CHIEFS: The Chiefs placed Marcus Kemp on injured reserve with a torn ACL and signed fellow wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas as part of a series of roster moves.

The Chiefs also signed former offensive lineman Jeff Allen, who had stayed in touch with the club all offseason, and wide receiver Jalen Tolliver to provide additional depth.

Wide receiver Davon Grayson and offensive lineman Abdul Beecham were released.

BILLS: Starting center Mitch Morse has been allowed to practice, moving one step closer to being cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol.

