HOCKEY

Russ Conway, a hockey writer who was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 1992 for his stories about corruption in the NHL Players Association that helped bring down union head Alan Eagleson, has died. He was 70.

His death was reported by the Eagle-Tribune of Lawrence, Massachusetts, where he started at the age of 18 and later served as sports editor.

A longtime Boston Bruins beat writer, Conway published a series of articles that exposed Eagleson’s lucrative conflicts of interest as the union boss, player agent and organizer of international tournaments. Conway’s reporting spawned investigations in both the United States and Canada that resulted in Eagleson’s serving six months in prison and forfeiting his Order of Canada.

SOCCER

U.S. WOMEN’S TEAM: A judge has set a May 5, 2020, trial date for the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the women’s national team against U.S. Soccer.

District Judge R. Gary Klausner assigned the date at a hearing Monday in Los Angeles, less than a week after mediation between the two sides broke down.

The players sued U.S. Soccer in March, alleging institutionalized gender discrimination that includes inequitable compensation when compared to their counterparts on the men’s national team.

The federation claims that compensation for each team is the result of separate collective bargaining agreements.

The players and U.S. Soccer had requested a trial date after the Tokyo Olympics, which start July 25.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: A semifinalist last season, Ajax faces a fight to qualify for this season’s group stage after drawing at Cypriot team APOEL Nicosia 0-0 in the first leg of their playoff.

TENNIS

U.S. OPEN: American teenager Amanda Anisimova withdrew because of the recent death of her father and coach, Konstantin.

BRONX OPEN: Wimbledon semifinalist Barbora Strycova was knocked out of the tournament with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 loss to Bernarda Pera.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence headlines The Associated Press preseason All-America team.

Lawrence, the first freshman to quarterback to lead a team to a national championship in more than 30 years, was joined on the first-team offense by Clemson running back Travis Etienne. Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons was a first-team selection on defense.

No. 2 Alabama tied for the most first-team selections with three. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, an All-American last season, was selected to the preseason first team, along with defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and linebacker Dylan Moses.

• Wendy Anderson, the wife of Arkansas State football coach Blake Anderson, has died after a two-year fight with breast cancer.

Blake Anderson said his wife died Monday night, just hours after the school announced he would be taking a leave of absence.

• Florida and Miami have scheduled a home-and-home series for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, renewing an in-state rivalry that used to be an annual affair.

• Freshman Bo Nix will be Auburn’s starting quarterback in the season opener.

BASEBALL

ARRESTS: Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel and cited ex-infielder Luis Castillo for their alleged links to a drug-trafficking and money-laundering ring.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Tina Charles had 23 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks to help the New York Liberty beat the host Indiana Fever 82-76.

• Diamond DeShields led five Chicago starters in double figures with 17 points, helping the Sky beat the Dream 87-83 at Atlanta.

