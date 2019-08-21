BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust is looking for the community’s input on current and future conservation work.

A survey is available online at www.btlt.org/survey/ until Sept. 2. It asks which land trust programs and properties are most important, what outdoor activities and programs respondents would like to see more of, and what partnerships seem most imperative to the BTLT.

The survey is anonymous, but residents can enter their contact information for a chance to win gift cards to L.L. Bean and Wild Oats Bakery and Cafe.

