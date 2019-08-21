Arrests

No arrests were reported from Aug. 13-19.

Summonses

8/14 at 10:20 a.m. Joanne Woodward, 65, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Tammy Schafran on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

8/16 at 4:11 p.m. Stephen Hanson, 44, of New Gloucester, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of operating after suspension.

8/16 at 5:11 p.m. John Lippard, 52, of Milford, Connecticut, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Kevin Kennedy on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

8/17 at 1:25 p.m. Geoffrey Tegnell, 73, of Dedham, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Fowler Road by Officer Tammy Schafran on a charge of speeding.

8/18 at 7:45 p.m. A 14-year-old juvenile was issued a summons at Fort Williams by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

8/16 at 8:12 a.m. Fire alarm on Cross Hill Road.

8/16 at 12:47 p.m. Fire alarm on Scott Dyer Road.

8/19 at 12:26 p.m. Fire alarm on Avon Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to six calls Aug. 13-19.

