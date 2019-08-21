Citing health concerns, John Williams, the executive director of the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, said he intends to step down from the post in October.

In a letter to coalition members, Williams said his on-going rehab related to a cardiac surgery this spring, plus the challenges of a daily commute, led him to his decision. Williams has been the top executive of the bicycling advocacy group for two years.

“I love working for the Bicycle Coalition and am proud of what we have done under my leadership,” Williams said his post. “And, all evidence to the contrary, I feel too young to retire. However, with my ongoing cardiac rehab, it has become difficult to devote as much time as necessary to my work. My commute to our office in Portland from my home in the Midcoast is draining. I need to take some time to fully recover, and the Coalition needs an executive director who can be fully devoted to its mission.”

Over the next several months, the coalition’s board of directors will conduct a search for its next executive director, according to Pam Fischer, board president.

“We are grateful to John for making the coalition a more inclusive organization, one that recognizes all types of cycling,” she said in a statement. “John steered us toward a more expansive outreach program, which has been an important step in reaching a broader audience.”

Williams was previously the president of the Maine Pulp and Paper Association, and held several executive posts in the administration of former Gov. Angus King.

