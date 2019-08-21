BRIDGTON — Hospice of Southern Maine is seeking volunteers to work with hospice patients and their families.
The next volunteer training class will be held Sept. 6-7, 13-14 and 19 at the LEA Science Center, 51 Willett Road. The hospice provides a comprehensive training program as well as ongoing support for its volunteers.
Volunteers provide patients with companionship, emotional support and assistance with errands and light household chores.
To sign up or for more information, contact Kathy Leddy at 289-3652 or [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
U.S. deficit to expand by $800 billion more than previously expected over 10 years
-
The Forecaster
Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Aug. 23
-
The Forecaster
Scarborough Police Beat: Aug. 23
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Maine Basketball Hall of Fame inducts native Bridgtonite Linda Whitney
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Hospice of Southern Maine seeks volunteers