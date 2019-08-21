BRIDGTON — Hospice of Southern Maine is seeking volunteers to work with hospice patients and their families.

The next volunteer training class will be held Sept. 6-7, 13-14 and 19 at the LEA Science Center, 51 Willett Road. The hospice provides a comprehensive training program as well as ongoing support for its volunteers.

Volunteers provide patients with companionship, emotional support and assistance with errands and light household chores.

To sign up or for more information, contact Kathy Leddy at 289-3652 or [email protected]

