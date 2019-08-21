Here goes Donald Trump again. What is his crazy scheme for Greenland?

Perhaps he can pull the wool over the eyes of the American public, but I doubt Greenland will fall to his antics.

He already has an air base there, so what more does he want?

Since we have so much money to play with, at the expense of Social Security and Medicare, I guess it doesn’t bother him.

Carroll Hansen

Parsonsfield

