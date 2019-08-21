I am writing today in support of our next mayor, Spencer Thibodeau. I have known Spencer for three years, since moving to Portland from Boston. Since moving here, I have found the people of Portland to be so kind and welcoming.

I believe Spencer is the perfect candidate for mayor of Portland. He brings enthusiasm, intelligence and a hard work ethic to everything he does. He’s the only candidate who grew up in Portland and went through Portland schools, and I truly believe that working for this city is his passion.

One of the most important issues is growing our workforce, and we need transportation and housing to do so. Young people want to live near where they work and not have to commute two hours every day. I know Spencer will work hard to prioritize affordable and workforce housing and providing the infrastructure so people can walk, bike or ride to work.

On a more personal note, I have personally struggled with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. And I know that Spencer is extremely proud of the work he and his colleagues on the Sustainability and Transportation Committee did to ban the use of synthetic pesticides like Roundup (which has been linked to non-Hodgkin lymphoma) in the city of Portland. Working with the community and bringing people together to get things done is something I look for in a candidate, and Spencer doesn’t have to make promises – he’s proven he can do it with four years on the City Council.

This election means a lot to me because it is the first time I will be able to vote for a mayor in my new hometown.

I ask Portlanders to join me at the polls in November and vote for Spencer Thibodeau to be the next mayor of Portland.

Bob Hudson

Portland

