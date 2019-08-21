LITCHFIELD — A Litchfield man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a manhunt following a lengthy standoff Tuesday after a woman texted 911 saying she was in distress.

Joshua Tilley, 36, is charged with domestic violence assault and kidnapping. He was taken to Kennebec County Jail, according to Steve McCausland, state Department of Public Safety spokesperson. The woman was found safe by police Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was found safe, but police presence grew at the intersection of Dead River and South Adams roads throughout Tuesday afternoon. Their response to that area started around 10 a.m.

During their investigation late Monday into Tuesday, Maine State Police officers followed pings of the cell phone the woman used to send the message to a property at 746 Dead River Road.

Officers made contact with the woman around 3 p.m. Tuesday after she was brought to the scene by a Veterans Administration vehicle. Police photographed her, she gave them a statement and was evaluated by paramedics from Gardiner. State Police Lt. Pat Hood said Wednesday the police were able to obtain an arrest warrant based on her testimony.

As of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, about a dozen police vehicles blocked the road, set up spike strips and dispatched a negotiation team to assist with making contact with Tilley. The property at Dead River Road, according to Hood, reportedly is owned by Tilley’s parents.

Before a short media briefing Wednesday morning, a woman was very animated as she spoke with Hood at the property. A screen door was bent on the front door of the home, which Hood said was caused by police entry. Hood said the property was entered by police around the same time Tilley snuck through the police perimeter and into the woods.

“We knew he left the house,” he said. “We did have a perimeter around the house, but there are holes in a perimeter and he was able to get through that.

“At some point after dark, he left the house and we began tracking last night with K-9 teams and had no contact with him,” Hood added. “Early this morning, we actually left the area (and) let it calm down a bit.”

Hood said Wednesday morning police were alerted to Tilley’s location after two Dead River Road residents reported seeing Tilley around 5:30 a.m. Hood said Tilley was taken into custody without incident after he was located.

“Ultimately, it was that tip from neighbors, which we are very thankful for, that got us back here and ultimately led to him being taken into custody,” he said.

Hood said Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s deputies assisted with the investigation.

