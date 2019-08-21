ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have placed catcher Brian McCann on the 10-day injured list because of a left knee sprain.

Catcher Alex Jackson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the team’s game Wednesday against the Miami Marlins.

ROCKIES: Colorado placed starting pitcher Jon Gray on the 60-day injured list because of a left foot fracture, ending his season.

Gray, 27, is 11-8 with a 3.84 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 150 innings.

PIRATES: Chris Archer has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of right shoulder inflammation, one day after he was removed following the first inning of his start against the Washington Nationals.

Archer, a two-time All-Star with the Tampa Bay Rays, is 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA in 23 starts. He has not won since June 6, a span of 13 starts.

The Pirates also placed right-hander Clay Holmes on the 10-day IL because of right quadriceps discomfort and right-handers Dario Agrazal and Parker Markel from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Agrazal is expected to take Archer’s spot in the rotation and pitch Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds. The rookie made eight starts for the Pirates earlier this season, going 2-3 with a 4.29 ERA.

CUBS: Reliever Brandon Morrow is out for the year following another setback in his recovery from right elbow surgery, according to the team president, Theo Epstein.

Morrow, who hasn’t pitched in a game since July 2018, had the arthroscopic procedure last November.

The team holds a $12 million option for 2020, with a $3 million buyout, so it’s unlikely the 35-year-old will return next season even if healthy.

