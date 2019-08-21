BOSTON — Bryce Harper homered to give Philadelphia a fifth-inning lead, and Corey Dickerson drove in two runs with a triple and a single on Wednesday night to help the Phillies beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 and sweep the two-game series.

Boston started the first inning with back-to-back doubles, and Jackie Bradley Jr. homered for the second straight night to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead against Drew Smyly after two innings. Rick Porcello (11-10) allowed just one hit through four innings before César Hernández led off the fifth with a double.

Hernández took off on a wild pitch and scored when the throw got past Rafael Devers at third base. After a walk, Harper cleared the Green Monster with a two-run shot, his 27th homer of the year.

The game was dampened by showers but never delayed.

Jared Hughes (4-5) earned the win with 1 1/3 hitless innings of relief after Smyly lasted just 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits with three walks while striking out four. Héctor Neris pitched the ninth for his 23rd save.

Philadelphia made it 4-2 in the seventh on Dickenson’s RBI triple. The Red Sox put runners on second and third with two outs in the eighth, but José Álvarez struck out pinch-hitter Chris Owings to end the threat.

Dickerson made it 5-2 with a single in the ninth.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 7, MARINERS 6: Kevin Kiermaier drove in four runs, including a solo homer during a two-run ninth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by beating visiting Seattle.

Kiermaier tied it at 6-6 on a leadoff homer against Matt Magill (3-1). The Rays then loaded the bases on Willy Adames’ single, a double by Mike Brosseau and an intentional walk to pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi before Magill’s wild pitch allowed Adames to score the winning run.

Daniel Vogelbach homered and Mallex Smith hit a two-run triple off Emilio Pagan (3-2) as the Mariners went up in the top of the ninth.

ORIOLES 8, ROYALS 1: Baltimore tied a major league record by allowing its 258th home run this season but hit four of its own in a victory over visiting Kansas City.

Anthony Santander and Renato Nunez hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning. Jonathan Villar opened the scoring with a two-run shot, and Hanser Alberto put the game away with a three-run blast in the sixth.

Whit Merrifield homered leading off the third for Kansas City as Orioles pitchers matched a record set by the 2016 Cincinnati Reds.

WHITE SOX 4, TWINS 0: Lucas Giolito pitched a three-hit shutout against the second-highest scoring team in the major leagues, racking up 12 strikeouts as visiting Chicago took the series from the AL Central leaders.

Giolito (14-6) became the first White Sox starter with three straight double-digit strikeout games since Chris Sale did it in eight consecutive starts in 2015.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 11, PIRATES 1: Patrick Corbin pitched eight scoreless innings to remain unbeaten in more than two months, and Asdrubal Cabrera’s three-run homer capped a six-run third as Washington rolled to a victory at Pittsburgh.

BRAVES 5, MARLINS 0: Adeiny Hechavarria and Ronald Acuna Jr. each hit a two-run homer, Julio Teheran struck out a season-high nine and Atlanta won at home.

REDS 4, PADRES 2: Luis Castillo pitched six solid innings and Jose Iglesias hit a solo home run to pace Cincinnati to a win at home.

ROCKIES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 2: Tim Melville pitched seven innings of two-hit ball in his first major league appearance in almost two years, and Colorado cruised to a win at Phoenix.

