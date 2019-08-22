AUGUSTA — City Police are warning resident of a scam affecting area residents that involves a person impersonating an officer and demanding pre-paid debit cards under the threat of being arrested.

According to a Thursday morning press release from Deputy Chief Kevin Lully, the calls show the department’s phone number on the caller ID showed it was coming from APD. Further, the person claimed to be an officer employed by APD.

The caller reportedly demands that the other party purchases pre-paid debit cards and if they did not they would be arrested. Lully said, “it appears the caller is using an application to ‘spoof’ APD’s phone number.” Lully said no police agency will request pre-paid debit cards under the threat of being arrested.

Lully said if anyone else receives similar calls, they are encouraged to hang up and call local law enforcement. He added that anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the department at (207) 626-2370.

