Central Maine Power Co. has dropped a dispute with the city of Portland over maintenance and repair of inoperable streetlights.

The power utility had sought to make Portland responsible for the maintenance and repair of electrical conduits feeding power to city-owned streetlights, but it recently withdrew its petition before the state Public Utilities Commission.

CMP still wants the PUC to revisit the issue of responsibility for municipally owned conduit in the future, according to the withdrawal notice.

A contract dispute between Portland and CMP over which entity should pay to repair underground power conduit had stalled the repair of two dozen city streetlights for as long as six months. On Aug. 7, the city and CMP agreed to work together to fix malfunctioning lines that affected at least six city streetlights.

CMP, which delivers electricity in southern Maine, had said Portland was responsible for fixing problems in the conduits, but the city said it had been the utility’s responsibility and should remain so. The PUC had been accepting comments on a regulatory change that would have clearly made municipalities responsible.

The outcome of the dispute could have affected more than 50 Maine cities and towns that have acquired or wish to acquire streetlights from CMP to upgrade them with energy-efficient bulbs. The decision also would have had a profound impact on municipal budgets if the maintenance costs shifted from CMP to local public works departments.

Neither CMP nor city officials were immediately available for comment.

