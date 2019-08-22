Nearly two years after a car ran into the Crooked Mile Cafe at 428 Brighton Avenue and significantly damaged the building, the quirky little corner eatery has re-opened and is once again selling a variety of sandwiches and wraps for breakfast and lunch.

The cafe, which also serves coffee and espresso drinks, opened its doors Wednesday.

The accident that shut the cafe down occurred on Oct. 22, 2017, when two cars crashed at the intersection of Brighton and Stevens avenues, sending one car spinning into the cafe. One person was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The following spring, owner Joe McGonigle had the walls torn down and began a long process of rebuilding. The new building had to be built in the footprint of the old one because it no longer confirms to the city’s zoning regulations; its prior design was grandfathered in.

The new cafe is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

