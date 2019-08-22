Arrests

Franklin A. Darling, 51, Millett Drive, Gorham, on June 25 on a charge of domestic violence assault, prior, in Gorham.

Willie N. York III, 41, Fort Hill Road, Standish, on June 27 on a charge of speeding 30-35 mph, on Fort Hill Road.

Gloria J. Blanchard, 58, Chestnut Street, South Portland, on June 28 on two counts of failure to pay fine, on Narragansett Street.

Jordan V. Scarpa, 19, Gray Road, Gorham, on July 4 on charges of obstructing report of crime and domestic violence assault, on Gray Road.

Joseph K. Croteau, 22, Taylor Way, Gorham, on July 5 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), at Park n’ Ride.

David T. St. John, 52, Parker Hill Road, Gorham, on July 6 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Parker Hill Road.

Saroyinviny N. Chhom, 30, Florence, Massachusetts, on July 6 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol)-one prior, in Gorham.

Kara A. Damon, 46, Kelley Street, South Portland, on July 7 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Chick Drive.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: