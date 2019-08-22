To all career federal government workers:

Thank you for your years of commitment on behalf of the people and country you serve. I empathize with your current situation working for an administration whose efforts to “drain the swamp” have left so many of you demoralized and uncertain about your future.

Your agencies and departments have suffered or been dismantled, often at the hands of unqualified acting directors or supervisors.

This deliberate slash-and-burn approach has caused so many experienced and knowledgeable colleagues to be driven away from their fields of expertise. Our politics have again shifted focus and tested your mettle and dedication. But take heart. This storm will pass and our ship of state will right its course.

Pete Anderson

Peaks Island

