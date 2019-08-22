I am writing this letter to introduce the website Lifting Up the Voices (www.liftingupvoices.net) and to bring information to and awareness of seniors living with abuse and the professionals who work with clients in abusive relationships.

The National Clearinghouse for Abuse in Later Life interviewed numerous people throughout the United States to participate in this video series; 11 seniors were chosen. It is important to note that two of the participants are from Maine: myself and a woman named Linda.

The nonprofit organization received a grant from the Department of Justice’s Office of Victims of Violent Crimes to film a video series featuring older survivors.

As the discussion guide to the videos states: “The Lifting Up the Voices series consists of videos featuring older survivors who have experienced one or more of the following: intimate partner violence, financial exploitation and scams, sexual assault/abuse or stalking. All too often these forms of abuse co-occur. …

“The Lifting Up the Voices of Older Survivors video project elevates the resiliency of older survivors of abuse and exploitation while combating ageist assumptions about victims. The stories highlight the impact of elder abuse on older adults and their families as well as suggest effective interventions.”

It’s never too late!

If you have immediate questions or concerns, please contact Through These Doors‘ 24-hour hotline at 1-800-537-6066 or 207-874-1973.

Mary Louise Liucci-Smith

Scarborough

