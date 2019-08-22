Topsham Garden Club recognized for award-winning website

Topsham Garden Club was awarded with The Suzanne Bushnell Website Award A, for the design and management by a club for their website page, at the Garden Club Federation of Maine Convention in June in Wells.

The club also received the first place MP-3 (A) award from the National Garden Club for outstanding social media/website promoting the sponsoring organization and NGC objectives.

Allison Harris, the club’s treasurer and webmaster, received the awards at a special luncheon in her honor at the Damariscotta River Grill on July 17 from Emily Adler, Medomak District director, and Ann Williams, president of the Topsham Garden Club.

A certificate was given for the most outstanding website promoting the club or district and Garden Club Federation of Maine, New England Garden Clubs and National Garden Club’s objectives.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Psychology Specialists of Maine, based in Brunswick, recently welcomed Dr. Ron Young, Psy.D., to join their team of eight psychologists and serve as the director of community outreach. Young will expand behavioral health services to adults and families, and serve as a liaison to medical offices and community programs.

The Maine Community Foundation has promoted Laura K. Lee of Brunswick to director of grantmaking. She was previously a senior program officer. In her new position, Lee, who has been at MaineCF since 2015, will oversee the foundation’s competitive grant programs and lead the foundation’s strategic goal work on aging. Lee works in MaineCF’s Portland office.

Granted

OUT Maine received a $5,000 grant from Midcoast Community Chorus. Each year, MCC donates a portion of its concert proceeds to an area nonprofit. This year, OUT Maine, a Rockland-based organization that helps with the challenges facing LGBTQ youth, was chosen from over a dozen organizations.

