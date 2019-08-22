PROMOTIONS

Sally McCormack Tutt, a clinical professor at the University of New England in the department of physical therapy, accepted a position as associate dean for academic affairs in Westbrook College of Health Professions.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Ryan Stinneford, an attorney at Hudson Cook LLP, was selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America.

Stinneford, of Portland, practices banking and finance law and financial services regulation law.

Eight Skelton Taintor & Abbott attorneys were named to the 2020 Best Lawyers in America list.

The attorneys and their practice areas are: Darcie Beaudin, bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights; and insolvency and reorganization law; Jill Checkoway, trusts and estates law; Bryan Dench, tax law and litigation and controversy – tax; Ronald Lebel, family law; Sarah Mitchell, family law; Norman Rattey, real estate law; Theodore Small, construction law; Stephen Wade, insurance law, personal injury litigation, product liability litigation and medical malpractice.

O’Shea Builders was named to Remodeling Magazine’s Big50 Class of America’s Top Remodelers.

The company was recognized for achieving high standards for professionalism and integrity through exemplary business practices, craftsmanship, and impact in the community or industry.

GENERAL

Amy Bowen, a business insurance account manager at Allen Insurance and Financial, achieved the designation of accredited customer service representative in commercial lines from the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America.

Bowen has been with Allen Insurance and Financial since 2013 and is based in the company’s Belfast office.

Rachel Sagiroglu launched a new business Experience Maine, a travel concierge and event planning company.

Sagiroglu, of Cumberland, has more than 20 years of experience planning meetings, events, and experiential marketing campaigns. She previously worked in marketing at Wex.

Kevin Frisbie, founder and president of Frisbie Benefits in Lewiston, was recently selected as the financial commentator for the Howie Carr Show.

Frisbie has been in the financial services industry since 2008. He has gone on to become a radio host and author of “Every Dime Every Day.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: