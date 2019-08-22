Free dinner – Thursday, Aug. 22, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.
Chowder luncheon – Friday, Aug. 23, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.
Free community meal – Wednesday, Aug. 28, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal and good fellowship sponsored by Wayside Food Services and Trinity Lutheran Church of Westbrook.
Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Aug. 31, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $8, $4; $20, family.
Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]
