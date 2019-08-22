Arrests

John D. Doucette, 40, of Giles Street in Westbrook, on July 30 on a charge of assault, disorderly conduct and fighting, on Mechanic Street.

Steven L. Gilson, 30, of Tenney Hill Road in Casco, on Aug. 1 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating condition of release, on Harnois Avenue.

Daniel H. Forbes Jr., 34, of Dixon Road in Clinton, on Aug. 1 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release, two counts of possession of a scheduled drug and possession of fentanyl powder, on Main Street.

Bryant L. Feyler, 42, of Green Street in Westbrook, on Aug. 2 on a charge of burglary and possession or transfer of burglars tools, at the Little League Field on Bridge Street.

Derek D. Thompson, 37, of Saco Street in Westbrook, on Aug. 2 on a charge of burglary and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, at the Little League Field on Bridge Street.

Timothy E. Dame, of Hodgdon Road in Gorham, on Aug. 2 on a charge of violating condition of release, at the Little League Field on Bridge Street.

Darryl Ann Leary, 32, on Aug. 4 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Ashton Brown, 18, of Pierce Street in Westbrook, on Aug. 5 on a charge of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal trespass, by Maine Savings Pavilion.

A juvenile, 17, on Aug. 5 on a charge of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal trespass, by Maine Savings’ Pavilion.

A juvenile, 16, on Aug. 5 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Deane L. Webster, 51, of Westbrook, on Aug. 7 on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors.

Jay W. Blosser, 37, of Mallison Falls in Windham, on Aug. 7 on a charge of fugitive from justice, on Stevens Avenue.

Ashley Spooner, 34, of Tower Road in Raymond, on Aug. 9 on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Hannaford Drive.

John E. Williams, 38, of Mussleman Road in Standish, on Aug. 9 on a charge of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and violating condition of release, on Hannaford Drive.

Anthony J. Budzko, 53, of St. John Street in Portland, on Aug. 10 on a charge of criminal trespass, on Westbrook Arterial Highway.

Cameron D. Fahey, 22, of Yankee Drive in Windham, on Aug. 11 on a charge of OUI (alcohol) with one prior and operating vehicle without license, on Main Street.

George H. Gagnon, 71, of Westbrook, on Aug. 11 on a charge of aggravated assault.

John M. Derrig, 50, of Hicks Street in Portland, on Aug. 11 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Main Street.

Sinead C. Bayer, 42, of Saco Street in Westbrook, on Aug. 11 on a warrant, on Saco Street.

Colin Edward Sanderson, 21, of Alpstrausse Street in Intervale, New Hampshire, on Aug. 13 on a charge of violating condition of release, on County Road.

David O. Mathew, 22, of Riverton Drive in Portland, on Aug. 14 on a warrant, on Bridgton Road.

Christian Tuyishme, 21, of Walker Street in Westbrook, on Aug. 14 on a warrant, on Bridgton Road.

Michael D. Baker, 33, of Westbrook, on Aug. 14 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Thomas M. Scott, of Westbrook, on Aug. 14 on a charge of domestic violence assault, criminal restraint, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, failure to provide correct name, address or date of birth and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Jerald Rideout, 52, of Brown Street in Westbrook, on Aug. 15 on two warrants, on Delta Drive.

Madeline Jewell Riley, 25, of Westbrook, on Aug. 16 on a charge of domestic violence assault and violating condition of release.

Corey T. Oconnor, 33, of Graham Road in Westbrook, on Aug. 16 on a charge of OUI, on Main Street.

Robert Maynard, 18, of Hardy Road in Westbrook, on Aug. 18 on a charge of burglary and violating condition of release.

Tasean D. Lewis, 26, of Webster Street in Lewiston, on Aug. 18 on a charge of terrorizing, on Bridgton Road.

Cassie Ann Doughty, 25, of Seavey Street in Westbrook, on Aug. 18 on a warrant, on Bridgton Road.

Melissa Ann Fletcher, 39, of Rothay Avenue in Portland, on Aug. 18 on a warrant, on Bridgton Road.

Kayla R. Brown, of Gray Road in Windham, on Aug. 18 on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution, on Bridgton Road.

Summonses

Yousef Q. Dawood, 23, of Lincoln Street in Westbrook, on July 29 on a charge of attaching false plates and violating condition of release, on Walker Street.

Jennifer Maria Randall, 38, of Gray Road in Gorham, on July 29 on a charge of operating with a suspended registration, on Cumberland Street.

Emmanuel Pete Onyia, 20, of Field Street in Falmouth, on July 30 on a charge of operating a vehicle without license, on Warren Avnue.

George James Larose, 25, of Mechanic Street in Westbrook, on July 30 on a charge of operating with suspended registration, on Bridge Street.

Shantell S. Lockett, 30, of Winslow Street in Westbrook, on July 31 on a charge of criminal trespass, on Winslow Street.

Frank Higiro, 37, of Webb Street in Westbrook, on Aug. 1 on a charge of operating with a suspended registration, on Brown Street.

Krysandra Twitty, 27, of Lincoln Street in Westbrook, on Aug. 1 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, violating condition of release and misuse of public benefits instrument-possession, on Kennard Street.

Jennifer Davis, 35, of Fall Brook Street in Portland, on Aug. 2 on a charge of terrorizing and disorderly conduct, offensive words and gestures, on Larrabee Road.

Richard A. Earles-Mitchell, 37, of Maggie Lane in Portland, on Aug. 7 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Warren Avenue.

Andrew M. Ettinger, 35, of Monroe Avenue in Westbrook, on Aug. 8 on a charge of criminal mischief and violating condition of release, on Glenwood Avenue.

Kristian H. Gallagher, 23, of Mill Lane in Westbrook, on Aug. 9 on a charge of driving to endanger, on Saco Street.

Michael L. Morris, 31, of Ossipee Trail in Standish, on Aug. 10 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Main Street.

Olivia K. Rush, 24, of Autumn Woods Drive in Westbrook, on Aug. 11 on a charge of operating with suspended registration, on Hannaford Drive.

Jillian Nicole Smith, 21, of Knight Street in Westbrook, on Aug. 13 on a charge of attaching false plates, on Mechanic Street.

Nsiona Nguizani, 44, of Stone Street in Portland, on Aug. 16 on a charge of attaching false plates, on Stroudwater Street.

Danielle Jessica Mckenzie, 27, of Ossipee Trail in Gorham, on Aug. 18 on a charge of disorderly conduct and fighting, on Main Street.

