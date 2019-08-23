LONGMEADOW, Mass. — Authorities have released the names of two men who died a in a violent crash involving a pickup and a mail delivery truck on the Massachusetts-Connecticut border.

The Hampden district attorney’s office in a statement said Enfield, Connecticut, police were pursuing a pickup driven by 47-year-old David Cersosimo at about 11 a.m. Thursday because he failed to stop after sideswiping another vehicle.

The pursuit crossed the state line into Longmeadow, Massachusetts, where the pickup collided with a U.S. Postal Service vehicle, driven by 59-year-old Daniel Nacin.

Cersosimo, of Rocky Hill, Connecticut, and Nacin, of Enfield, were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where they were pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

