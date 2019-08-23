Dozens of chefs from all over the country will be descending on Portland in September for special events in which they will be cooking with area chefs.

First, ChefsFeed Indie Week, a national dinner series that brings chefs to food-loving cities to cook in local restaurants, will be coming to Portland for the first time Sept. 5, 6 and 8. Cara Stadler will be hosting three nights of 12-course dinners (wine, tip and taxes included), featuring 24 local and national chefs, at her restaurant Lio on Spring Street.

The intent of the program is to give the chefs from away a break from routine and spark their creativity. Their trips are free, with sponsors paying for airfare, hotels, food costs and visits to local restaurants, bars and “influential spots in the local food scene.” Diners get to watch the chefs at work and hear from them directly about their inspiration for each dish. They’ll talk about their time in Maine and answer questions.

The Sept. 5 dinner will feature 12 chefs preparing 12 courses; the Sept. 6 dinner will feature a different dozen chefs, also preparing a dozen courses; and the Sept. 8 dinner is the “grand finale,” with all 24 chefs collaborating on a dozen courses. The Sept. 5 and 6 dinners begin at 6:30 p.m. and cost $125 per person. The Sept. 8 dinner begins at 6 p.m. and costs $175. To see a full list of chefs and where they are from, or to buy tickets, go to chefsfeedindieweek.com

On Sept. 26, BlueFin North Atlantic Seafood at the Portland Harbor Hotel on Fore Street will launch a Maine Meets Miami chef pop-up series. BlueFin’s executive chef, Gil Plaster, will be collaborating with Miami chef Michael Beltran of Ariete Coconut Grove on a five-course dinner with wine pairings that begins at 6:30 p.m. and costs $125 per person, including tax and tip.

Chefs scheduled to participate in future pop-ups at Bluefin include Top Chef Season 13 winner Jeremy Ford of Afishonado and Stubborn Seed, and Daniel Roy, executive chef of Generator, a boutique hotel on Miami Beach.

For more information, call 207-755-9090 or visit bluefinportland.com. To make a reservation for the Sept. 26 dinner, go to brownpapertickets.com

