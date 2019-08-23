BANGOR — Police in Maine have arrested a school district’s former top finance official on two counts of possession of sexually explicit material.

The Bangor Daily News reports 62-year-old Alan Kochis was arrested by Brewer police Thursday. Kochis resigned from Bangor School Department this month after state police seized electronics from his home.

A police affidavit says Maine State Police received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February about the uploading of a sexually explicit image of two boys to the internet. Law enforcement officials traced it to Kochis using an IP address.

Kochis was the district’s business services director. His responsibilities included preparing the annual school budget.

It was unclear Friday if he has an attorney. A call to a Brewer phone listing in Kochis’ name wasn’t immediately returned.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: