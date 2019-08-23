HOCKEY

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov tested positive for cocaine at the world championships and was banned from the Russian national team for four years.

The International Ice Hockey Federation said Kuznetsov failed a doping test taken May 26 – the day Russia won the bronze-medal game against the Czech Republic in Slovakia. The previous day, Russia lost in the semifinals to Finland, the eventual champion.

The ban does not affect Kuznetsov playing for the Capitals.

TENNIS

U.S. OPEN: New York City’s comptroller said the organizers of the tournament owe the city $311,000 in back rent for use of the site in Queens.

Scott Stringer said in an audit report that the United States Tennis Association underreported the revenue of its Billie Jean King National Tennis Center by at least $31 million between 2014 and 2017.

COLLEGES

MISSISSIPPI STATE: The school received three years’ probation from the NCAA after an investigation determined a part-time student tutor completed coursework for 10 football players and one men’s basketball player in an online class.

Penalties include vacating wins from the 2018 football season and the 2018-19 men’s basketball season. The school also will have 10 football players miss eight games this season.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Los Angeles Lakers intend to sign center Dwight Howard after he completes a buyout with Memphis.

Howard will be the replacement for DeMarcus Cousins, who recently tore a knee ligament after signing with the Lakers as a free agent last month.

• Tom Nissalke, who was coach of the year with the Houston Rockets in 1977, died at his home in Salt Lake City at age 87.

News service reports

