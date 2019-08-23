PARIS — A Hartford man, accompanied by his attorney, turned himself in at the Oxford County Jail on Friday after being charged with manslaughter in a fatal accident in Buckfield on June 16, Oxford County Chief Deputy James Urquhart said in news release.

Jarek Boyd, 27, is charged with manslaughter and operating under the influence of alcohol. He is being held without bail until he appears before a judge next week.

According to the release, Boyd was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro when it and a 2008 Buick Lucerne driven by 59-year-old Lisa Gabarra of Orrington collided at Streaked Mountain and North Whitman School roads at about 1 a.m.

John Gabarra, 64, of Orrington died in the wreck. A second passenger in Gabarra’s car, Donna Cook, 86, was seriously injured, as was Lisa Gabarra.

Urquhart’s release said speed and alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash.

