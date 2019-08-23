Ogunquit Playhouse yearly has a terrific selection of plays.
Their current production of “Murder on the Orient Express” is no exception. There are eight very good actors, and the gorgeous stage design and set by Beowulf Boritt is the superlative ninth actor in this truly stunning show. That set is truly a feast for the eyes.
Sumner and Lisa Moulton
Portland
