BATH — Students at Bath’s Morse High School will see a new, large, plushy face at games and pep rallies this year.

Morse’s new mascot costume was unveiled Monday night at the school’s annual “Midnight Madness,” the first football practice of the year.

While Morse has always used the Shipbuilders nickname – fitting for the City of Ships – the school has never had an official costume for someone to wear.

“I hope the mascot builds upon the incredible amount of pride we have,” Morse Principal Eric Varney said. “We have a very unique school mascot, and I think it really personifies who we are as a town.”

The costume, modeled after a sketch by 2018 Morse alumna Sarah Meyer-Waldo, features a hard hat, work boots and tool belt.

The character hasn’t been named yet, but Nate Priest, Morse’s athletic director, plans to organize a competition allowing students to select the name.

No one has been selected to wear the costume, and the school has sent students an email seeking volunteers for the job. Candidates must be between 5-feet, 8-inches and 6-feet tall, be in good academic standing and bursting with school spirit, Priest said.

Made of mostly felt and foam, the costume includes a vent on the top of the head to help circulate air inside and prevent condensation from building up. The costume also came with a removable cooling vest filled with water that can be frozen or refrigerated to help keep the wearer from overheating.

Sugar’s Mascot Costumes in Toronto made the suit. The company has made mascot costumes for the Seattle Seahawks, Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals. The costume cost $5,000 and was purchased by the school’s boosters club, which had the money in its budget.

“When I went to Morse there was a lot of school pride. When I look at the stands now, they’re a little sparse,” said Maureen Craney, president of the Morse boosters and a graduate of the class of 1999. “I hope the new mascot puts more people in the stands and adds a little excitement.”

Troy Cunningham, a 1987 Morse graduate, said the new mascot reminds him of Rosie the Riveter because “he looks like he’s ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work.”

“All traditions that we pride ourselves on have to start somewhere,” he said. “The addition of the mascot is a welcome change.”

