TURNER — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday morning during a three-vehicle collision on Route 4, where witnesses said the motorcyclist was thrown several feet into the air.

According to Trooper Nathan Jamo of Maine State Police Troop B, who responded to the crash, the crash was strikingly similar to a fatal crash in Turner in late June.

Patrick Downing, 27, of Jay was riding a 2017 Harley Davidson southbound on Route 4 near the Northland Plaza when he struck a Mazda driven by 18-year-old Hunter Duguay of Turner. According to Jamo, Duguay was waiting at the middle-left turn lane at the intersection with Weston Road, and turned without seeing Downing.

Downing struck the Mazda on the passenger side and was ejected, Jamo said, adding that several witnesses told him Downing was thrown at least 15 feet into the air.

After the crash, Duguay’s vehicle continued into the intersection and struck a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Kavita Dial of Canton, who was waiting to turn onto Route 4.

Jamo said Downing sustained severe injuries to his pelvis and lower extremities, and was transported to Central Maine Medical Center. Downing was wearing a helmet and protective clothing, Jamo said.

Duguay and Dial were not injured, he said.

