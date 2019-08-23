MANCHESTER, N.H. — An off-duty police officer who was accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed a New Hampshire woman was indicted on manslaughter and negligent homicide charges, according to court documents released Friday.

Police said Londonderry officer Tyler Berry, 27, crossed the center line in a pickup truck and hit a vehicle on Route 101 in Amherst on April 5. Sierra Croteau, 21, of Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene. Berry was hospitalized with injuries.

Earlier this year, he had entered a not guilty plea to aggravated driving while intoxicated. A police affidavit released in April said Berry was seen weaving in and out of traffic and traveling in the wrong direction before the crash. The affidavit said Berry told a first responder he had been drinking “adult sodas.”

Berry was indicted by a Hillsborough County grand jury Aug. 16 on charge including manslaughter, negligent homicide, reckless conduct and falsification of physical evidence and criminal mischief.

The manslaughter charges allege that Berry, while under the influence of alcohol, recklessly drove his vehicle into the oncoming lane, colliding with Croteau’s vehicle, and causing her death. The charge of falsifying physical evidence alleges that Berry “purposely concealed from the investigation his blood” by refusing to submit to a blood test authorized by a search warrant.

A message seeking comment was left for his attorney.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: