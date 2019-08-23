WELLS – A vehicle stop on the Maine Turnpike for a seat belt violation Thursday evening has resulted in the arrest of two people wanted in Wisconsin on felony theft charges.

Charles Ouimet, 36, of Manchester, New Hampshire and Nicole Camuso, 34, of Seabrook, New Hampshire were held as fugitives from justice at York County Jail in Alfred pending extradition hearings.

The pair was expected to make a first court appearance at Springvale District Court by video from the jail on Friday afternoon, a jail corrections officer said.

Maine State Police said Trooper Patrick Hall of Troop A in Alfred stopped the vehicle headed northbound on the Maine Turnpike about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The man operating the vehicle initially provided a false name, police alleged, but was eventually identified as Ouimet, who was wanted on New Hampshire warrants on a probation violation for receiving stolen property and on the Wisconsin felony theft warrant.

Camuso was wanted on felony theft charges in Wisconsin, police said in a social media posting.

Police said Wisconsin and New Hampshire authorities both advised that they wished to extradite the subjects to their states to answer to their criminal charges.

A small child in the vehicle was picked up by a family member.

