THOMASTON — A 25-year-old man from Connecticut was arrested Thursday evening, charged with threatening to bring a gun to the local Walmart which resulted in an early closure of the store.

Jeremy H. Rogers, of Norwalk, Conn, was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Aug. 22 and charged with felony terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, felony terrorizing, and felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

His arrest came after New York State Police alerted police in Rockport that Rogers had sent a video via Facebook messenger to a woman in New York showing him wearing a ski mask and holding an AR 15 rifle. In the video, he is quoted as searing and saying “I’m going to Walmart,” according to an affidavit filed in the Knox County court in Rockland.

A second video showed Rogers, without a mask, making disparaging comments about a woman and pointing a gun at his head, according to the affidavit.

Rockport police were alerted because family members said he had recently moved to Rockport.

Thomaston police were notified and Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe said Walmart was informed both in Thomaston and Augusta. The Thomaston store closed at 9 p.m. Wednesday out of caution, the chief said. The store opened as usual on Thursday.

Hoppe worked with Rockland police and were able to track down Rogers’ location to a residence on Mount Pleasant Street in Rockport.

Another video was then found on Facebook of Rogers shooting off the semi-automatic AR-15 rifle into the air on the grounds of the Mount Pleasant Street property.

Police went to the property and found it was heavily fenced with barbed wire atop the fence.

A criminal background check of Rogers found he had convictions in 2016 in Connecticut for a criminal possession of a firearm, and causing risk of injury to a child, according to court records.

Local police obtained an arrest warrant and arrested Rogers Thursday evening. He is being held at the Knox County Jail in Rockland in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.

He is scheduled to make an initial appearance in the Knox court on Friday.

Related Headlines Thomaston Walmart closes early after threat

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous