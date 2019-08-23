DIXFIELD — Route 2 is closed Friday morning from the Peru/Mexico bridge to the intersection with Canton Point Road.
There were reports of a suspicious package being investigated at the Dixfield Town Office.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Reports of suspicious package Dixfield town office investigated
-
Nation & World
David Koch, billionaire industrialist who influenced conservative politics, dies at 79
-
Business
China hits U.S. with tariffs on $75 billion worth of goods
-
Food
Portland bar Brian Boru announces it will close
-
Nation & World
Federal judges received a link to an anti-Semitic blog post. It came from the Justice Department.