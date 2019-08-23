Stacey J. Lord, 48, of Sebago was summonsed Aug. 13 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Kai S. Gardner, 26, of Windham was arrested Aug. 14 on charges of violating condition of release, domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.

Chelsey E. Edwards, 24, of Gorham was summonsed Aug. 14 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Carmen F. Pecoraro, 36, of Cape Elizabeth was arrested Aug. 16 on a charge of violating condition of release.

A male juvenile offender, 16, was summonsed Aug. 16 on a charge of speeding.

Brenda D. Sullivan, 42, of Windham was arrested Aug. 17 on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, 1 prior, and assault.

