NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A car has crashed into a building in New Haven and killed two pedestrians.

Police said the sedan plowed into Justin’s Deli Market in the city’s Fair Haven section around 11 p.m. Friday, pinning two pedestrians. The impact of the crash crushed a dumpster and destroyed the building’s brick facade.

The driver had to be extricated and was sent to Yale New Haven Hospital with undisclosed injuries. The person is currently listed in stable condition.

A passenger also walked away from the crash and was treated for minor injuries.

None of those involved in the crash have been identified, and authorities haven’t said how the crash happened.

Property owner Bob Mercurio told the New Haven Register it’s the second time a car has crashed through the storefront in 15 years.

