Old Town firefighters on Saturday extinguished a fire at the Nine Dragons Paper mill that originated in a lime kiln.

Though the fire was contained to the kiln, it took a few hours and the help of a few neighboring departments to put out.

“Mill fires are always a little complicated,” Deputy Chief Chris Baker said on Saturday.

An emergency call came in around 9 a.m., Baker said. Two firefighters from mutual-aid organizations suffered minor injuries and were taken for treatment.

The paper mill was recently bought by Nine Dragons Paper, an international company based in Hong Kong, and was scheduled to reopen last month.

In mid-July, crews responded to a vent fire ignited by a boiler. There were no injuries, and the incident was not expected to delay the mill’s reopening, the company said at the time.

