In fairness to the voters and people of Maine, I’m writing in hope of repealing the recently approved taxpayer-funded abortion law and doctor-prescribed suicide law. Our great state of Maine deserves to protect our most precious resource: our people!
Support the people’s veto of these pending laws. Our future will be the better.
Rob Poissant
Gorham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Working together will ease anxiety over climate change
-
Opinion
Commentary: Jay Inslee’s exit shows how bad our presidential selection process is
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Legislators should extend ranked-choice to 2020 presidential primary
-
Editorials
Another View: Feds lack credibility for changes to Endangered Species Act
-
Portland Sea Dogs
Sea Dogs collect 17 strikeouts, but fall to Thunder, 4-2