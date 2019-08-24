In fairness to the voters and people of Maine, I’m writing in hope of repealing the recently approved taxpayer-funded abortion law and doctor-prescribed suicide law. Our great state of Maine deserves to protect our most precious resource: our people!

Support the people’s veto of these pending laws. Our future will be the better.

Rob Poissant

Gorham

