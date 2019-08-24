BOSTON — A man has died and three others have been injured in a rash of shootings in Boston.

Police said a man shot at around 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood has died in the hospital. He represents the city’s 27th homicide this year.

Three other victims were injured in separate shootings in the neighborhood.

Police Commissioner William Gross said it’s not clear if the shootings are related. The most recent one happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, not long after the J’ouvert Parade, part of the annual Caribbean Festival, wrapped up. At least one man has been arrested in that shooting.

All three victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Police haven’t identified the suspect or any of the victims in the four shootings.

