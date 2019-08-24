LOS ANGELES — Kenley Jansen escaped a bases-loaded jam in a bizarre ninth inning Saturday that saw both managers on the field trying to figure out what happened, and the Los Angeles Dodgers held off the New York Yankees, 2-1.

With many in the sellout crowd of 53,803 at Dodger Stadium on their feet, Jansen struck out Mike Tauchman and pinch-hitter Gary Sanchez to end a matchup between the teams with the best records in baseball.

But it was the play right before that to load the bases that left most everyone in the ballpark wondering what was going on.

There were runners at first and second with one out when Gio Urshela hit a grounder to third baseman Justin Turner, who looked to start a game-ending double play. Second baseman Max Muncy caught Turner’s flip but then got wiped out by Brett Gardner’s hard slide for an apparent forceout.

Gleyber Torres, who started the play on second base, rounded third and then headed home with Muncy on the ground, trying to score the tying run. Instead, Torres was stopped by the umpires because time had been called.

The strange sequence set off a two-minute replay review. Gardner was called safe at second, beating the throw with a hard but legal slide. Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts didn’t appear to think Gardner was safe, while Yankees Manager Aaron Boone also came out, seemingly to seek clarification on why Torres wasn’t allowed to score.

A day after the Yankees routed the Dodgers 10-2, the clubs played a tight game that have some fans predicting will be an October preview.

Turner hit a two-run homer in the third. After two games without a homer, the Dodgers got their National League-leading 226th.

Aaron Judge homered for the second straight day, connecting in the fourth.

Jansen earned his 27th save and first since Aug. 6 after a sixth blown save earlier in the week.

Making just his fourth career start, rookie Tony Gonsolin outlasted CC Sabathia in 89-degree heat.

Gonsolin (2-1) allowed one run, struck out two and walked two, giving him 23 innings under his belt since his major league debut June 26 compared to 3,567 for Sabathia.

Joe Kelly and Pedro Baez kept the Yankees scoreless over the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, stranding three baserunners. Baez struck out the side in the eighth, capped by Judge’s powerful swing-and-miss.

Sabathia (5-8) gave up two runs and five hits in four innings, tying his second shortest outing of the season. He struck out seven and walked one. The left-hander, nearing the end of his 19th and final big league season, was making his second start since coming off the injured list with right knee inflammation.

Turner’s 23rd homer of the season landed in the left-field pavilion and scored Gonsolin, who had reached on an infield single.

Judge drew the Yankees to 2-1 with his 98th career homer leading off the fourth. It was New York’s 58th homer in August, tying the major league record for most in a month shared by Baltimore in 1987 and Seattle in 1999.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 7, CUBS 2: Trea Turner reached base four times and scored twice, Yan Gomes and Howie Kendrick each drove in two runs and Washington won at Chicago.

Washington has won four straight and 6 of 7 to extend its lead over Chicago for the top NL wild-card spot to three games. The Nationals have totaled 97 runs in their last nine games.

A day after losing to the Nationals 9-3, the Cubs dropped consecutive games at Wrigley Field for the first time since June 25-26 against Atlanta. First baseman Anthony Rizzo left in the fifth inning with tightness in his middle back; he missed time in May with back trouble.

Turner got Washington off to a quick start, going 2 for 3 with two walks and a stolen base to extend his streak of reaching base safely to 31 games, the longest current streak in the majors. Anthony Rendon stretched his hitting streak to 11 games and drove in a run.

Washington starter Joe Ross, who had to leave his last start after being hit in the right shin by a comebacker, allowed two runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings. Five Nationals relievers combined to hold Chicago to one hit over the final 4 2/3 innings. Wander Suero (4-7) got the final two outs of the fifth to get the win.

Jose Quintana (11-8) allowed four earned runs in four innings and had his career-high streak of seven straight wins snapped. The left-hander hadn’t lost since June 22 against the New York Mets.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »