BASEBALL

Konner Wade pitched seven shutout innings Saturday night as the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Trenton Thunder 1-0 at Hadlock Field.

Wade (5-4) allowed four hits and struck out four. Dedgar Jimenez struck out two in the ninth for his eighth save.

The Sea Dogs’ run was unearned, when Luke Tendler scored on a fielding error in the second.

OLYMPICS

ATHLETES ENGAGED: Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban can add a diamond (ring) to their gold (medals): The star athletes say they’re engaged.

Vonn, a three-time Olympic champion in Alpine skiing, and Subban, a defenseman for the New Jersey Devils of the NHL who won a Winter Games hockey title with Canada, posted the good news on social media.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mohamed Salah converted a penalty before scoring a solo goal as Liverpool beat visiting Arsenal 3-1 to open a three-point gap at the top of the league.

Liverpool hadn’t found its best form in opening wins over Norwich and Southampton, and faced the only other top-flight team with a percent record.

• Manchester United missed another penalty, then conceded an injury-time goal to lose 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Real Madrid conceded a late equalizer in a 1-1 draw against Valladolid at home.

CYCLING

RIDER BANNED: Alessandro Petacchi, a retired sprinting standout, was banned for two years by the International Cycling Union after being linked to a blood doping ring.

The UCI said Petacchi was punished for “use of prohibited methods/substances” in 2012 and 2013 based on information received from authorities in Austria.

TENNIS

U.S. OPEN: Coco Gauff and Caty McNally will get a chance to play doubles at the tournament and add to their winning streak as a team.

Gauff, the 15-year-old based in Florida who announced herself to the world at Wimbledon, and McNally, a 17-year-old from Ohio, were granted a doubles wild card by the U.S. Tennis Association.

• Kevin Anderson, a two-time Grand Slam finalist, pulled out of the tournament with an injured right knee.

TRACK AND FIELD

DIAMOND LEAGUE: Noah Lyles of the United States set a meet record for the 200 meters by clocking 19.65 seconds at Paris.

Lyles, 22, who set a year-leading mark of 19.5 last month in Lausanne, Switzerland, eclipsed Usain Bolt’s previous best meet time of 19.73 from 2013.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Danny Smith threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Villanova defeated Colgate 34-14 at Hamilton, New York, in the first game of the 150th season of college football.

The Wildcats, picked to finish ninth in the CAA, piled up 444 yards against the Patriot League favorite Raiders, the two-time defending league champions who gave up just six points in their first seven games last season.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Christopher Bell pulled away from the field on a restart with two laps to go, then held on to win the Xfinity Series race at Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

It was the sixth win of the season for Bell, who is expected to make the jump to the Cup Series next season.

