Almost 2,000 athletes enjoyed ideal weather Sunday at the Ironman 70.3 Maine triathlon in Old Orchard Beach.
Jerome Bergeron of Quebec was the overall winner with an unofficial time of 4 hours, 19 minutes and 53 seconds, and Tara McWilliams of New York won the women’s division in 4:49:04.
The event included a 1.2-mile swim that finished near the Old Orchard Beach Pier; a 56-mile bike leg through Saco, Dayton, Lyman, Waterboro, Hollis and Old Orchard Beach; and a 13.1-mile run to and from Scarborough. There was also a relay division for teams of two or three athletes.
