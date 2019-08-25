I enjoyed reading articles in the Aug. 18 Maine Sunday Telegram. Two of my favorite Food & Dining writers were featured: Staff Writer Meredith Goad and Dine Out Maine reviewer Andrew Ross.

Meredith’s “Go ahead. Blame your family” (Page F1) was interesting, humorous and educational. And Andrew – he tells it as it is, but does so in such an interesting, entertaining way (“At Royale Lunch Bar, space is tight but the potential, boundless,” Page F1). No matter what he says, I still want to go where he goes.

Of course, I must not neglect my longtime favorites: Staff Writer Bob Keyes (“Melissa Sweet shows ‘How to Read a Book’ ” and “Informed by his own birth, Minter illustrates book about midwives,” Page E1) and Maine Gardener Tom Atwell (“A gardener’s work – at least the weeding – is never done,” Page F3).

OK – I have a big heart – I love ’em all.

Eileen Reynolds

Brunswick

