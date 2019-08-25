Rumford was my father’s hometown, not mine, yet I still have a fondness for it, sometimes even a yearning for it. A milltown, many would say. But my father would exclaim as we came into town, “Oh, the foothills.”

Since my aunt died five years ago and the family house has been sold, I really have no reason to visit. The cousins who still live there, I’m not in touch with; most of the others have moved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vicki Sullivan of Portland tutors in the Writing Center at Southern Maine Community College.

However, after having visited Rumford for well over 50 years, I don’t think it’s unusual to miss a place you have so many memories of.

Usually I visit Rumford once a year on the spur of the moment. This year, though, the night before I wanted to go, I planned. I called the Blue Iris motel (yes, they had a vacancy) and checked the weather report (a crisp, sunny day) and the hours and menu of Brian’s, in Bethel (yes, they had dinner that night).

So I made the trip.

When I drove into town, I immediately felt a connection and pure happiness. As Barbara Bartash from the stationery store in town said, “These are your roots.”

And they are. On that beautiful, sunny day, I could understand my father’s connection to his hometown and his love for it. I toured Congress Street, then rode by my grandparents’ house and, later, my aunt’s and uncle’s place.

Later that afternoon I drove to Bethel. I had fond memories of Brian’s Bistro in Rumford, so I wanted to try Brian’s new location. And I wanted to visit the town of Bethel, since the last time I saw it was 40 years ago for my cousin Bobby’s wedding.

I did see the Bethel Inn, which had expanded, and had a delicious Italian dinner out on the patio of Brian’s. En route, I saw a couple of logging trucks, which reminded me of the paper industry on which Rumford was built.

When I arrived back to the Blue Iris, I discovered a plus: My room had a patio overlooking the Androscoggin River.

The next day, after touring Bethel by car, I had a wonderful lunch at Chamberlain’s in the Hotel Harris in Rumford. Jason, the new owner, is a native of Rumford, so he was pleased to hear of my connection to the town.

I walked down Congress Street again and it was time to go. I didn’t want my trip to end, but I had no reason to stay.

So I left. But I left with a feeling of peace and contentment. And most importantly, the realization that Rumford is indeed where my roots are.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: