PORTLAND – It’s extremely rare to see a home so “at one with nature,” but a pleasure and a privilege when you do – as with this property steps from Payson Park, nestled in the green heart of the city.

The home inhabits its own pastoral world, a triple-lot (0.75-acre) sanctuary of lush lawns and gardens exquisitely landscaped and hardscaped. The haven is alive with bird song (a visiting naturalist reported about 60 avian species) and there are dozens of rose varieties in the terraced back yard with pergola and ornamentals and island beds.

The home is also steps from the Back Cove Trail – or, if you’d rather, a quick kayak paddle to it. Flowing along the edge of the back lawn are 210 feet of tidal Fall Brook, which takes you down under the pretty arched bridge (a component of Baxter Boulevard’s National Register listing; this property enjoys an unobstructed view) and onto the placid water of the cove.

Views from the property are splendid, especially from a 55-foot rear deck ideal for entertaining. Through a clearing, you look southeast out over the water to the Cathedral spire, Munjoy Hill and the cityscape. The perspective includes enthralling sunrises and moonrises, not to mention the July 4 fireworks (muted – visuals only).

The home’s aesthetic complements its serene setting. Built in 1956 in a private, quiet enclave of fine houses, the home – 4,506 square feet, 15 rooms, four bedrooms including master suite – has been redesigned by its longtime owner.

Beneath a cedar-shingled roof, the custom, open-concept interior combines Mid-Century Modern elements, such as the lower-level block glass exterior wall, with Eurasian design flair and sleek contemporary style. The lovely kitchen features cabinetry by M.R. Brewer (a paint overlay process gives the maple modern sheen); top-end stainless appliances, and gorgeous thermoformed countertops in two shades, frost and pale green seaglass. A glass-enclosed waterfall sets off adjacent banquette seating.

Ceiling trays subtly divide the expansive, carpeted main living space, into three areas – dining, living, and in its present role, a music room with baby grand. Art-lovers will be thrilled with the display opportunities. The butler’s pantry is a gem, and three French-style double doors open to let the natural setting become part of the home’s lifestyle. Next door, the beamed-ceiling den has a corner wood-burning fireplace set amid basketweave tile, and accesses the glassed-in “breakfast” porch.

Highlights of the finished, walkout lower level are a huge guest suite with kitchenette; and a wine cellar with fridge, built-ins and a wall of decorative stone.

The home at 31 Brookside Road, Portland, is listed at $1,330,000 by Barbara Lewis of Century 21 North East Realty. Please contact Barbara at 207-831-7574; 207-856-6124; or at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous