CHICAGO — Anthony Rendon homered and had four hits, including an RBI single in the 11th inning Sunday, and the Washington Nationals beat the Chicago Cubs 7-5 for their fifth straight victory.

Juan Soto added three hits and Stephen Strasburg struck out 10 in six innings, helping Washington finish its first sweep of Chicago since September 2012. The Nationals outscored the Cubs 23-10 in the three-game series.

Kyle Schwarber, Addison Russell and Victor Caratini homered for Chicago, which had won five straight before Washington rolled into town. Cole Hamels pitched two-run ball into the sixth, helped by a couple of strong defensive plays behind him.

Washington grabbed the lead for good when Howie Kendrick scored on Tyler Chatwood’s wild pitch with Rendon at the plate in the 11th. Rendon then drove in Trea Turner with a single to left off Chatwood (5-2).

Daniel Hudson (7-3) pitched two innings for the win.

MARLINS 3, PHILLIES 2: Starlin Castro’s two-run double in the sixth inning capped a comeback by Miami at home.

Four Miami pitchers combined on a four-hitter and allowed one walk after giving up 10 in each of the first two games of the series.

BRAVES 2, METS 1: Josh Donaldson hit two more home runs against the Mets, Dallas Keuchel pitched his best game of the season and Atlanta won at New York for its eighth straight victory.

Atlanta relievers set a team record by extending their string to 25 scoreless innings before the Mets scored in the ninth. Mark Melancon got pinch-hitter Joe Panik to ground out with runners on first and second to end it.

PIRATES 9, REDS 8: Trevor Bauer had another rocky outing for Cincinnati, allowing eight runs in three innings as Pittsburgh won at home to sweep a three-game series.

Since being acquired from Cleveland prior to the July 31 trade deadline, Bauer (10-11) is 1-3 with a 7.62 ERA in five starts. Seven of the runs charged to him Sunday were earned, and he had two walks and two strikeouts.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, BREWERS 2: Robbie Ray returned from the injured list and pitched five scoreless innings, Eduardo Escobar and Christian Walker homered, and Arizona won at Milwaukee to avoid a series sweep.

Ray (11-7) had been out since Aug. 14 due to lower back spasms. He allowed three hits, walked four and struck out six in five innings. He’s thrown 18 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings against the Brewers.

CARDINALS 11, ROCKIES 4: Matt Carpenter broke out of his slump with a homer and three hits, Dexter Fowler drove in three runs and St. Louis cruised at home after a long rain delay.

St. Louis, which has won 7 of 8 and 13 of 16, swept the four-game series by a combined score of 31-12.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 8, RAYS 3: Anthony Santander went 5 for 5 with a homer, Renato Nunez drove in three runs and Baltimore won at home for a split of the four-game series.

After beating Baltimore twice to move atop the AL wild-card standings, Tampa Bay was outscored 15-4 by the team with the second-worst record in the majors.

ROYALS 9, INDIANS 8: Ryan O’Hearn led off the 10th inning with his second homer of the game, sending Kansas City to a wild win at Cleveland.

The Indians tied it in the ninth against Ian Kennedy (1-2) on a solo homer by Francisco Lindor and Franmil Reyes’ stunning three-run shot with two outs.

WHITE SOX 2, RANGERS 0: Reynaldo Lopez pitched five no-hit scoreless innings before leaving with dehydration and flu-like symptoms, and Chicago won at home.

Aaron Bummer replaced Lopez to start the sixth. The first batter he faced, Shin-Soo Choo, lined a single to left on a 1-0 pitch for the Rangers’ only hit.

ASTROS 11, ANGELS 2: Jose Altuve homered to cap a seven-run eighth inning, Framber Valdez grinded through six gritty innings and Houston won at home.

Alex Bregman, Abraham Toro, Josh Reddick and Altuve drove in runs in the eighth. Altuve’s homer was his 24th, tying a career high.

TWINS 7, TIGERS 4: C.J. Cron and Jonathan Schoop homered, Martín Perez pitched six solid innings and Minnesota won at Minneapolis to win 2 of 3 in the weekend series.

Minnesota increased its AL Central lead to 3½ games over Cleveland.

MARINERS 3, BLUE JAYS 1: Marco Gonzalez pitched three-hit ball over seven innings to get his career-best 14th win, Dylan Moore hit a solo homer and Seattle won at home.

INTERLEAGUE

GIANTS 5, ATHLETICS 4: Evan Longoria homered early and hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh inning as San Francisco rallied late again at Oakland, California, for a two-game sweep.

YANKEES 5, DODGERS 1: DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Judge and Mike Ford homered, Domingo German outdueled Clayton Kershaw for his major league-leading 17th win, and New York won at Los Angeles.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »