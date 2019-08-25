ASHBURN, Va. — Case Keenum, Colt McCoy and Dwayne Haskins entered training camp in consideration for Washington’s starting quarterback job.

Keenum won the job, with Coach Jay Gruden saying Sunday the veteran will start Week 1 at the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s not that Keenum dominated during his first offseason, training camp and preseason games with Washington. With McCoy’s lingering leg injury and Haskins adjusting to the NFL game, Keenum’s experience – and availability – won out.

“As it stands right now, we’ll start with Case at the opener and then Dwayne will get himself ready to play and we’ll go from there,” Gruden said following Washington’s first practice since Thursday’s 19-7 win at Atlanta.

Washington ended the 2018 season with its top two quarterbacks, Alex Smith and McCoy, sidelined because of leg injuries. Before spending the 15th overall selection in April’s draft on Haskins, the strong-armed passer from Ohio State, Washington acquired Keenum from Denver in March in a low-risk trade involving late-round picks.

JETS: Joe Douglas made it clear that his team’s roster is still a work in progress.

The first-year general manager also let the rest of the NFL know his team is open for business before the regular season begins.

“We have an opportunity to really upgrade this team,” Douglas said before the Jets’ preseason loss to New Orleans on Saturday night. “We’ve got the third waiver claim and we plan on using it.

“So, we’re fired up.”

Douglas has been tinkering with the roster during training camp, trying to add depth at positions that need help such as cornerback, linebacker and offensive line. He anticipates being busy as preseason concludes, through cuts, claims and possible trades.

“Next week’s a big week for us, for our pro scouting staff,” Douglas said. “You know, 1,200 guys are going to hit the market … Friday and Saturday. We’ve got to be prepared – and we are prepared.”

FALCONS: With just a few days left in the preseason, Atlanta has brought in former Pro Bowler Blair Walsh to compete for the kicking job.

Walsh was at practice Sunday and will get a shot at beating out Giorgio Tavecchio, who has made only four of eight field-goal attempts in exhibition games.

Walsh, 29, made the Pro Bowl during his rookie season with the Vikings in 2012, but his career went off track after he missed a 27-yard field-goal attempt with 22 seconds remaining that would have won a playoff game vs. Seattle during the 2015 season. He didn’t play last season.

RAIDERS: Oakland placed running back Doug Martin on injured reserve and signed former Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget.

The team also announced it has signed linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams and released long snapper Andrew DePaola.

The nature of Martin’s injury was not immediately known, but he has been used sparingly in preseason after leading the Raiders with 723 yards rushing last year.

