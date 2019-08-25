BASEBALL

Kellin Deglan had three hits, including an RBI single in the fourth inning, to lead the Trenton Thunder to a 5-4 victory against the Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field.

Rony Garcia (4-11) pitched five scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out nine. Denyi Reyes (7-12) of Portland allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Marcus Wilson hit a solo home run in the ninth inning for the Sea Dogs, his eighth of the season.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: David Silva marked his 400th Manchester City appearance with two assists and Sergio Aguero scored twice in a 3-1 victory at Bournemouth.

Manchester City has won nine straight league meetings between the clubs with an aggregate score of 28-4.

• Steve Bruce claimed a first victory as Newcastle manager thanks to Joelinton sealing a 1-0 win against Tottenham at London.

MLS: The Colorado Rapids named Robin Fraser, a former Major League Soccer player and longtime assistant, as their head coach.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Nairo Quintana made a late charge to win the second stage of the race, with Nicolas Roche finishing second and taking the overall lead.

Quintana broke free with about 3 kilometers to go in the hilly stage of nearly 124 miles from Benidorm to Calpe on the southeastern coast of Spain.

TENNIS

U.S. OPEN: Mona Barthel pulled out of the tournament because of an injured right foot, allowing Kirsten Flipkens, a 2013 Wimbledon semifinalist, to get into the field.

Flipkens lost in qualifying but now will participate in the main draw for the 11th time.

• Milos Raonic of Canada, the 21st seed who was the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up, will miss the tournament because of an injured glute muscle.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR TRUCKS: Brett Moffitt led 45 of 64 laps at the Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Bowmanville, Ontario, on his way to a second straight win in the playoffs.

Moffitt won last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. The back-to-back victories give him four for the season and 11 for his career. Alex Tagliani finished 5.16 seconds behind for second, Ben Rhodes came in third, and Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill rounded out the top five.

FOOTBALL

COLLEGES: Feleipe Franks threw for 254 yards and two scores, and ran for another as No. 8 Florida beat Miami 24-20 in an opener Saturday night at Orlando, Florida.

The Gators won for just the second time in their last nine meetings with the Hurricanes.

• Cedric Byrd hauled in four touchdown passes to help Hawaii escape with a 45-38 win over Arizona in an opener at Honolulu.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Riquna Williams scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat visiting Connecticut 84-72, knocking the Sun out of the top spot in the standings.

Nneka Ogwumike added 16 points and reached 4,000 career points early in the game. She’s the 38th player to reach that mark and the 14th-fastest (244 games).

• Elena Delle Donne had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Washington Mystics led from the opening basket in a 101-72 rout of the visiting New York Liberty.

– Staff and news services

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »