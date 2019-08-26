Arrests

8/13 at 8:27 p.m. Tanisha Solomon, 41, of Old Campus Drive, Portland, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Gray Road, and charged with operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release.

8/15 at 3:48 a.m. Jenny Becks, 53, of Gray Road, Falmouth, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke in Gray on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

8/14 at 6:52 p.m. Patrick Weber, 43, of Blanchard Road, was issued a summons by Sgt. Antonio Ridge on Blanchard Road on a charge of violation of conditions of release.

8/19 at 11:30 p.m. A 17-year-old boy, of Yarmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Merriman on Kings Highway on a charge of illegal transportation of drugs by a minor.

Fire calls

8/15 at 12:33 a.m. False alarm on Thomes Way.

8/15 at 4:49 p.m. Motor vehicle fire on Interstate 95.

8/15 at 6:11 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.

8/17 at 11:28 p.m. False call on Drowne Road.

8/19 at 1:26 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Range Road.

8/19 at 8:21 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Ledge Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to four calls from Aug. 14-20.

