Cross Country
Aug. 30           Dan Dors Invitational 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 @ Poland (w/Greely, Gray-New Gloucester, Merriconeag, North Yarmouth)         4:30 p.m.
Sept. 13           @ Fryeburg (w/Old Orchard Beach, G-NG, Waynflete, York, St. Dominic)            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 20           @ St. Dom      4:30 p.m.
Sept. 28           TBA    TBA
Oct. 5  @ Festival of Champions (at Belfast) 10 a.m.
Oct. 10 Fryeburg, Poland, York, Sacopee Valley, Yarmouth, G-NG 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 18 @ Western Maine Conference Championship (at St. Joe’s)  2 p.m.
Oct. 26 @ Regionals (at Twin Brook) 11 a.m.
Nov. 2 @ States (at Twin Brook)       11 a.m.

Field Hockey
Sept. 5 Yarmouth        4 p.m.
Sept. 7 @ Traip           11 a.m.
Sept. 10           G-NG  4 p.m.
Sept. 11           @ Freeport      4:30 p.m.
Sept. 13           @ Cape Elizabeth       6 p.m.
Sept. 19           @ York           4 p.m.
Sept. 21           Fryeburg          1 p.m.
Sept. 27           York    4 p.m.
Oct. 1  @ Poland        4 p.m.
Oct. 3  Greely 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 7  @ Fryeburg     4 p.m.
Oct. 9  NYA   4 p.m.
Oct. 11 @ Yarmouth   6 p.m.
Oct. 15 Poland 4 p.m.

Football
Sept. 6 Dirigo  7 p.m.
Sept. 13           @ Morse         7 p.m.
Sept. 20           @ Freeport      6 p.m.
Sept. 27           Poland 7 p.m.
Oct. 5  @ York           6 p.m.
Oct. 11 @ Camden Hills          7 p.m.
Oct. 25 Fryeburg          7 p.m.

Golf (Lake Region’s home course is Bridgton Highlands)
Aug. 27           Yarmouth, St. Dom     3:30 p.m.
Aug. 29           @ OOB (w/Poland)    3:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 @ Poland (w/G-NG)   3:30 p.m.
Sept. 5 @ York (w/OOB)       3:30 p.m.
Sept. 10           @ Freeport (w/Fryeburg)        3:30 p.m.
Sept. 12           Cape    3:30 p.m.
Sept. 17           @ NYA (w/OOB)       3:30 p.m.
Sept. 24           @ WMC Qualifier (at Natanis)          10 a.m.
Oct. 5  @ Team States (at Natanis)    10 a.m.
Oct. 12 @ Individual States (at Natanis)         10 a.m.

Boys Soccer
Sept. 5 St. Dom           4 p.m.
Sept. 7 Yarmouth        11 a.m.
Sept. 10           @ G-NG         6 p.m.
Sept. 12           Poland 6 p.m.
Sept. 14           @ Freeport      12 p.m.
Sept. 17           Fryeburg          6 p.m.
Sept. 20           @ Sacopee Valley       6 p.m.
Sept. 25           NYA   6 p.m.
Oct. 5  Sacopee Valley           4:15 p.m.
Oct. 8  @ Cape           6 p.m.
Oct. 10 @ Poland        6 p.m.
Oct. 15 Greely 6 p.m.
Oct. 17 @ Fryeburg     3:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 @ NYA          11 a.m.

Girls Soccer
Sept. 5 @ Wells          6 p.m.
Sept. 7 @ Yarmouth   6 p.m.
Sept. 10           G-NG  6:15 p.m.
Sept. 13           Freeport           5:45 p.m.
Sept. 17           @ Fryeburg     3:30 p.m.
Sept. 20           @ Sacopee Valley       4:15 p.m.
Sept. 24           Poland 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 27           @ OOB           3:30 p.m.
Oct. 3  @ Poland        6 p.m.
Oct. 5  Sacopee Valley           6 p.m.
Oct. 8  Cape    5:45 p.m.
Oct. 15 @ Greely         6 p.m.
Oct. 17 Fryeburg          5:45 p.m.
Oct. 19 York    1 p.m.

Volleyball
Sept. 6 York    5:30 p.m.
Sept. 10           NYA   6 p.m.
Sept. 12           @ Gardiner     5:30 p.m.
Sept. 14           @ Bucksport (w/George Stevens)      1:30 p.m.
Sept. 16           @ Wells          5:30 p.m.
Sept. 25           Wells   6 p.m.
Sept. 28           @ Yarmouth (vs. Calais, Woodland) 12 p.m.
Oct. 1  Cony   6 p.m.
Oct. 9  @ York           5:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 Gardiner          6 p.m.
Oct. 18 @ Cony           6 p.m.
Oct. 21 @ NYA          6 p.m.

Brent Massey carries for the Lakers in a game at G-NG last year. Adam Birt / Lakes Region Weekly

