Cross Country

Aug. 30 Dan Dors Invitational 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 @ Poland (w/Greely, Gray-New Gloucester, Merriconeag, North Yarmouth) 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 @ Fryeburg (w/Old Orchard Beach, G-NG, Waynflete, York, St. Dominic) 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 @ St. Dom 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 TBA TBA

Oct. 5 @ Festival of Champions (at Belfast) 10 a.m.

Oct. 10 Fryeburg, Poland, York, Sacopee Valley, Yarmouth, G-NG 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 @ Western Maine Conference Championship (at St. Joe’s) 2 p.m.

Oct. 26 @ Regionals (at Twin Brook) 11 a.m.

Nov. 2 @ States (at Twin Brook) 11 a.m.

Field Hockey

Sept. 5 Yarmouth 4 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ Traip 11 a.m.

Sept. 10 G-NG 4 p.m.

Sept. 11 @ Freeport 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 @ Cape Elizabeth 6 p.m.

Sept. 19 @ York 4 p.m.

Sept. 21 Fryeburg 1 p.m.

Sept. 27 York 4 p.m.

Oct. 1 @ Poland 4 p.m.

Oct. 3 Greely 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 @ Fryeburg 4 p.m.

Oct. 9 NYA 4 p.m.

Oct. 11 @ Yarmouth 6 p.m.

Oct. 15 Poland 4 p.m.

Football

Sept. 6 Dirigo 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 @ Morse 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 @ Freeport 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 Poland 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ York 6 p.m.

Oct. 11 @ Camden Hills 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 Fryeburg 7 p.m.

Golf (Lake Region’s home course is Bridgton Highlands)

Aug. 27 Yarmouth, St. Dom 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 29 @ OOB (w/Poland) 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 3 @ Poland (w/G-NG) 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 5 @ York (w/OOB) 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 @ Freeport (w/Fryeburg) 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 12 Cape 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 @ NYA (w/OOB) 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 @ WMC Qualifier (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Oct. 5 @ Team States (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Oct. 12 @ Individual States (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Sept. 5 St. Dom 4 p.m.

Sept. 7 Yarmouth 11 a.m.

Sept. 10 @ G-NG 6 p.m.

Sept. 12 Poland 6 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ Freeport 12 p.m.

Sept. 17 Fryeburg 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 @ Sacopee Valley 6 p.m.

Sept. 25 NYA 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 Sacopee Valley 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 8 @ Cape 6 p.m.

Oct. 10 @ Poland 6 p.m.

Oct. 15 Greely 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 @ Fryeburg 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 @ NYA 11 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Sept. 5 @ Wells 6 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ Yarmouth 6 p.m.

Sept. 10 G-NG 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 13 Freeport 5:45 p.m.

Sept. 17 @ Fryeburg 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 @ Sacopee Valley 4:15 p.m.

Sept. 24 Poland 6:45 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ OOB 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 @ Poland 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 Sacopee Valley 6 p.m.

Oct. 8 Cape 5:45 p.m.

Oct. 15 @ Greely 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 Fryeburg 5:45 p.m.

Oct. 19 York 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Sept. 6 York 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 NYA 6 p.m.

Sept. 12 @ Gardiner 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ Bucksport (w/George Stevens) 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ Wells 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 Wells 6 p.m.

Sept. 28 @ Yarmouth (vs. Calais, Woodland) 12 p.m.

Oct. 1 Cony 6 p.m.

Oct. 9 @ York 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 Gardiner 6 p.m.

Oct. 18 @ Cony 6 p.m.

Oct. 21 @ NYA 6 p.m.

