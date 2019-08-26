AUBURN — A Gray man was left with “very serious, life-threatening injuries” after a Hotel Road motorcycle crash on Sunday, according to police.

Deputy Chief Tim Cougle said Matthew Smith, 27, of Gray was taken to Central Maine Medical Center shortly after 1 p.m.

“According to witnesses, he attempted to pass a line of vehicles and ended up laying the bike down,” said Cougle.

Smith was not wearing a helmet. Cougle said witnesses reported it happened in a no passing zone as he traveled southbound, at the intersection of Hotel Road and Poland Spring Road.

The crash remains under investigation.

No further information about Smith’s condition was available Monday evening from CMMC.

